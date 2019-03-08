Search

Speeding van stop led to drug seizure

PUBLISHED: 22:13 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 01 September 2019

Police stopped a speeding van on a city road and found a stash of cannabis which was seized from the driver. Photo: Norwich Police

Archant

Police stopped a speeding van on a city road and found a stash of cannabis which was seized from the driver.

Officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team saw a van going too fast on Harvey Lane, on Sunday, September 1, at 6.15pm.

And after pulling the van over on Yarmouth Road, the stop led to a seizure of cannabis from the driver, a man aged in his twenties.

At 6.44pm, Norwich Police tweeted: "Whilst stopped a car pulled up next to them with a child on a rear passenger's lap, another driver reported."

PC Shaun Quinn said: "We haven't had chance to weigh the cannabis yet as we haven't got back to the station. The male with the cannabis has been released to be followed up another day.

"The man we issued a ticket to for too many passengers was in his thirties.

"A child was in the front in the car seat and then three adults were in the back with a young boy on the lap of one.

"They pulled into the pub layby we were in with the man and the cannabis."

