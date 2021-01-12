Published: 3:08 PM January 12, 2021

A court has spared a restaurant boss who hit 107mph from a driving ban - after hearing it could put his staff's jobs under threat.

Akik Choudhury, 26, of Bacton Road in North Walsham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 7.

He pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes at 107mph in a 70mph zone on the A11 at Besthorpe on June 30 last year.

But the magistrates spared him a driving ban after hearing that a disqualification would threaten 25 staff at the defendant's restaurant, Labone Indian Cuisine in North Walsham, with the risk of losing their jobs.

The court put six penalty points on his driving record.

Mr Choudhury was also fined £190 and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a victim services surcharge of £34.



