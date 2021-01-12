News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

107mph restaurant boss spared driving ban over jobs fears

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:08 PM January 12, 2021   
Labone Indian Cuisine in North Walsham

Labone Indian Cuisine, on Mundesley Road in North Walsham. - Credit: Google Maps

A court has spared a restaurant boss who hit 107mph from a driving ban - after hearing it could put his staff's jobs under threat.

Akik Choudhury, 26, of Bacton Road in North Walsham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 7.

He pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes at 107mph in a 70mph zone on the A11 at Besthorpe on June 30 last year.

But the magistrates spared him a driving ban after hearing that a disqualification would threaten 25 staff at the defendant's restaurant, Labone Indian Cuisine in North Walsham, with the risk of losing their jobs.

The court put six penalty points on his driving record.

Mr Choudhury was also fined £190 and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a victim services surcharge of £34.


Most Read

  1. 1 'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown
  2. 2 Campsite team's shock as couple turn up in campervan
  3. 3 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
  1. 4 Man, 93, reported missing after failing to return from supermarket trip
  2. 5 Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic
  3. 6 Analysis: How close is Norfolk to declaring a London-style Covid emergency?
  4. 7 Work on 300 controversial new homes set to start 'in July'
  5. 8 Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots
  6. 9 Group of men playing football among 31 fines for Covid breaches
  7. 10 Revealed: 13 new large vaccination sites to open in Norfolk and Waveney

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Part of road sealed off amid police investigation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

County's infection rate slows for first time in 2021

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon