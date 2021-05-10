Lifeboat rescues speedboat crew run aground in strong winds

Published: 9:13 PM May 10, 2021

Two people aboard a speedboat had to be rescued by the Wells lifeboat crew after running aground in strong gusting winds.

Wells Coastwatch spotted the six metre speedboat with two persons onboard which had drifted before running aground onto Bob Hall Sands at about 5.40pm on Monday.

The boat had experienced engine failure in the outer harbour and efforts to restart it proved unsuccessful.

Wells Inshore Lifeboat rescued a speedboat and towed it back to Wells Quay. - Credit: RNLI

Concern its crew would not be able to return to safety once water started to drain speedily off Bob Hall sands on the ebbing tide, saw HM Coastguard alerted.

The Wells Inshore Lifeboat was launched and the speedboat was refloated and safely towed back to Wells Quay.

No further assistance was required for its two occupants who were uninjured during the incident.

