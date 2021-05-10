News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lifeboat rescues speedboat crew run aground in strong winds

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:13 PM May 10, 2021   
Wells Inshore Lifeboat launched to assist speedboat.

Wells Inshore Lifeboat launched to assist speedboat.

Two people aboard a speedboat had to be rescued by the Wells lifeboat crew after running aground in strong gusting winds.

Wells Coastwatch spotted the six metre speedboat with two persons onboard which had drifted before running aground onto Bob Hall Sands at about 5.40pm on Monday.

The boat had experienced engine failure in the outer harbour and efforts to restart it proved unsuccessful. 

Wells Inshore Lifeboat rescued a speedboat and towed it back to Wells Quay.

Wells Inshore Lifeboat rescued a speedboat and towed it back to Wells Quay.

Concern its crew would not be able to return to safety once water started to drain speedily off Bob Hall sands on the ebbing tide, saw HM Coastguard alerted. 

The Wells Inshore Lifeboat was launched and the speedboat was refloated and safely towed back to Wells Quay.

No further assistance was required for its two occupants who were uninjured during the incident.
 

North Norfolk News

