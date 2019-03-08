Speed limits come into force on A140 as work gets underway on new roundabout

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where 10 accidents have happened in five years at Hempnall Crossroads. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

Lane closures and speed limits will be enforced on the A140 today as work gets underway to build a new £4.4m roundabout to replace a crossroads that have become known as an accident blackspot.

The 30mph speed limit for work on a new roundabout will include a stretch of the A140 at Tasburgh that has been the scene of fatal accidents. Picture: Sonya Duncan The 30mph speed limit for work on a new roundabout will include a stretch of the A140 at Tasburgh that has been the scene of fatal accidents. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Over the past five years the Hempnall crossroads have been the scene of nine crashes, with 13 people hurt, two of them seriously.

Now, as work to replace the cross roads with a roundabout begins restrictions are being put into place on the road.

From this evening, (May 7) and running until May 20, a 30mph speed limit and lane closure will be enforced on a section of the A140 near to the junction.

From May 20 until November 1 the 30mph speed limit will be in place 24 hours a day.