Speed checks conducted in villages after 'concerns' raised

Police carried out speed checks in Walpole and Laxfield, near Halesworth, after community concerns were raised. Picture: Halesworth Police Facebook Archant

Police have carried out speed enforcement checks in two villages after concerns were raised.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The speed checks were carried out in Walpole and Laxfield, near Halesworth, on Tuesday, January 14 after community "concerns" had been raised.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "Halesworth police officers PC Ogley and PC May were in Walpole and Laxfield on January 14 conducting speed enforcement in response to local concerns expressed to police about traffic speeds through their communities.

"Laxfield has recently acquired a site where the Suffolk Roadsafe Safety Cam van can deploy.

"This was as a result of the Parish Council contacting the Roadsafe Team and asking if the village could be considered for regular enforcement visits by Enforcement Officers."

For your village or community to be considered, contact the Roadsafe team via suffolkroadsafe.com/speeding/suffolk-safecam