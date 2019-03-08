Special services across Norfolk to welcome new Bishop

Rt Revd Graham Usher will be the 72nd Bishop of Norwich. Picture: Diocese of Norwich Archant

Several special services have been planned across Norfolk to welcome the new Bishop of Norwich.

The enthronement will take place at Norwich Cathedral in November. Picture: Diocese of Norwich The enthronement will take place at Norwich Cathedral in November. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Rt Revd Graham Usher, the 72nd Bishop of Norwich, will be seated for the first time on the ancient throne at the east end of the Cathedral on Saturday November, 9.

It will mark the beginning of his public ministry in the Diocese and services will also take place in Great Yarmouth, Cromer, Thetford and King's Lynn.

Bishop Graham said: "It's a great honour to have been called to serve among the people of Norfolk and Waveney as Bishop of Norwich. I'm excited about the opportunities to meet this county's fantastic people and see some more of this beautiful place at these five services of welcome.

"I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible, and getting to know you and your wonderful communities, as together we continue to seek to live out Jesus Christ's call to love God and our neighbours."

The cathedral service, which will host more than 1,800 people, is ticket-only and invites have been sent to members of the church and other organisations that contribute to the county and Diocese.

The other services, however, are open to all - without the need to book - to allow as many people as possible to welcome the new Bishop.

Bishop Graham was nominated as Bishop of Norwich by Her Majesty the Queen in May 2019 and was legally confirmed as the Bishop in June .

The 48-year-old is currently the Bishop of Dudley and before this was rector of Hexham in Northumberland, following his time working in Middlesbrough.

The Bishop has also spent time living and working in Ghana, Africa.

Before training for ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge, he studied ecological science at the University of Edinburgh and theology at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge.

The dates and times of service are as follows:

- Saturday November, 9 at 2pm - Norwich Cathedral

- Monday November, 18 at 7pm - Great Yarmouth Minster

- Sunday November, 24 at 4pm - St Peter & St Paul's Church, Cromer

- Monday November, 25 at 7pm - St Cuthbert's Church, Thetford

- Wednesday November, 27 at 7pm - King's Lynn Minster