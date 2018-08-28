‘Deserving contributions to the community’ recognised as volunteers are honoured

The Lowestoft Lions Centennial Awards are presented. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Hard working volunteers have been honoured for their tireless efforts during a special awards ceremony.

Marking the 100th anniversary of Lions International, five people were nominated by the Lowestoft Lions Club for the significant contributions they have made in the community.

After selecting the five nominees and recognising their significant contribution to the community in Lowestoft, they were presented with Lions International Centennial Awards for community voluntary service.

The special recognition awards were presented at a dinner to honour their work.

The overall winner of the Lions International Centennial Trophy was Tessa Hardy for her work over 50 years for Riding for the Disabled (RDA) in Lowestoft. Mrs Hardy formed Pakefield Riding School in 1946 and since 1968 she has been running RDA in Lowestoft.

Four certificates – signed by Lions patron Sophie, the Countess of Wessex – were also presented to the other nominees.

These went to Pam Podd for her services to Gisleham village – after working tirelessly in the village serving as a school governor, as a parish councillor and helping to raise thousands of pounds for Waveney Hospice Care.

Colin Stephenson was honoured for his 46 years involvement with Lowestoft Amateur Boxing Club. Beginning as a boxer, Colin then took over as coach – a role he has continued for 34 years.

John Pawsey, who formed Waveney Gymnastics Club in 1976 and was the driving force behind having a £1.4 million gymnastics centre built in Lowestoft, was honoured for his work in growing the gym club.

Matt Stebbings was also recognised for his leadership to ensure the continuation of the Christmas Day Swim in Lowestoft. Having stepped in to save the event when the previous organisers stepped down, Matt – together with Sentinel Leisure Trust, the Lions and other partners – ensured the popular event continued.

Lowestoft Lions president Michael Cook said: “Each of the nominations was very worthy and our members found it very hard to decide who would receive the top award.

“The recipients were invited to our Christmas dinner along with members and guests and keenly listened as testimonials were read out before the presentations were made.

“It was a wonderful occasion and we were pleased to be able to recognise deserving contributions to the community in our town.”