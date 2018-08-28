Search

Advanced search
Video

WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

PUBLISHED: 10:37 16 December 2018

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

British boxing superstar Tyson Fury has shared a “special message” with brave four-year-old Denver Clinton ahead of a charity football match in Dereham today.

In a video shared on social media, the former heavyweight champion said: “This is Tyson Fury, aka the Gypsy King.

“This is a special message for Denver Clinton. I just want to say hey buddy.”

The 30-year-old battled serious mental health issues to make a triumphant return to the ring earlier this year.

Fury drew with American Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles on December 2, and told Denver: “I hope you’re well. I hope you enjoyed my fight.

Dereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPDereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

“I’d like to see you soon and I’m going to get you one of these hats and give it to Billy Joe.”

Denver is set to join boxer Billy Joe Saunders, who thanked Fury for putting him “back on the right track”, for his ring walk at Manchester arena at his next fight.

Fury said: “I’m going to get a glove and sign it and send to Billy and he’s going to give it to you.”

He added: “All the best, son. God bless.”

A line up of boxers, Norwich City players and reality TV stars are set to join forces for the charity match in Dereham this afternoon, with Norwich City All Stars XI taking on Help Delete Cancer FC.

• For more details, follow the Denver’s Journey page on Facebook.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Daniel Farke reveals the lengths Canaries had to go in 2-2 Bristol City draw

Max Aarons grabbed Norwich City a point Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: First look around Norfolk’s newest leisure resort

One of the lodges at Norfolk Woods, Darwin Escapes's new multi-million pound luxury resort and spa at Pentney Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Marco Stiepermann rifled Norwich City in front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Lee Johnson slams ‘joke’ decision not to send off Alex Tettey

Lee Johnson and Daniel Farke did not agree over whether Alex Tettey was lucky not to be sent off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

Car set alight in arson attack

Firefighters were called out to a car which had been set alight Photo: Denise Bradley

Opinion ‘We’ve seen parcels stolen from doorsteps’ - top police officer’s warning to protect Christmas presents from thieves

Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast