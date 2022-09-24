'Great fun' - The special memories created by this summer's GoGoDiscover trail

Local running group, Norwich Moonpigs, ran the GoGoDiscover trail to complete the Dinosaur Strava art trail, raising over £100 for Break - Credit: Brett Cornish

Families created some long-lasting memories as they explored the GoGoDiscover trail this summer.

Among them were the first people to complete the trail, Kim Dyer and her partner Nick, who found all 55 T.rex sculptures in four hours just two days after the trail launched in late June.

Kim Dyer and partner Nick Wilson with T.rex number six of the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail, the Golden King, at Chantry Place shopping centre - Credit: Submitted

“We found all the Dragons and Hares from previous trails and being big dinosaur fans we got all the T.rex sculptures last year so of course we had to do it again this year, although I’m really surprised to hear that we were first to find them all,” said Ms Dyer.

“All the sculptures are incredible and it’s great fun seeing all the amazing designs with each one different to the next.”

Norwich artist Faye Rackham - Credit: Norwich artist Faye Rackham

Even Sir David Attenborough was involved, replying to a letter from artist Faye Rackham to thank her for the ‘astounding’ tribute to his work through her Sirdavidsaurus sculpture, which was based outside Chantry Place in Norwich.

The back of the Sidavidsaurus sculpture, based outside Chantry Place shopping centre - Credit: Break

For a fun way for people to ‘Take on the Trail’ and fundraise, Break created a unique Dinosaur Strava Art - a T.rex shaped five-mile route taking in 27 of the sculptures in the city which people could sponsor themselves to run, walk, jog or cycle.

Norwich Moonpigs ran the trail and did the Dinosaur Strava Art trail, raising over £100 for Break.

They said: “We loved doing the Dinosaur Strava Art route and a great excuse for a run around the city!

“It’s such a great idea and a really fun way to get together and find some of the sculptures whilst also helping a fantastic cause.”

Break have created a dinosaur-shaped trail for Strava users taking on the GoGoDiscover challenge - Credit: Break

Victoria Lawrence, Nikki Foyster and Jodie Spinks from Lonely Goat running club did the city art trail after seeing Margaret’s Mammoth at Cart Gap on a beach run.

“The running trail was a perfect way to still find the T.rex sculptures as an adult,” they said. “We loved the T.rex, with Fabulosaur being our favourite due to our love of Tikiboo running gear - it was like it was designed just for us!

“It was brilliant fun to navigate, we did go a little wrong on St Stephen’s due to the roadworks but think we did a pretty good job of the Strava art. Well done, Break, we can’t wait for the next one!”

Crucial volunteers

This summer’s trail couldn’t have gone ahead without the team of Trail Rangers.

Break recruited a team of over 40 Trail Rangers to assisted with the cleaning and presentation of the sculptures this year and have help with the stands.

Break is an East Anglian charity that supports vulnerable children, young people and families - Credit: Break

They’ve given up their time to support the charity this summer so that Break can continue to provide lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.

Sandra and her daughter Anne both wanted to get involved in looking after the prehistoric visitors, with Sandra saying: “It is great fun to volunteer, is a way of giving back and allows you to meet some lovely people.

“Looking after the dinosaurs, talking to the public and seeing the excitement in children's eyes when they see them is just so rewarding.”

Sandra was one of this year's volunteer Trail Rangers for the GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Break

Marie has been volunteering for Break since 2018, helping with the GoGoHares, with the help of nine-year-old daughter Gabriella.

She said: “It has been a pleasure to be part of such a wonderful event and I’m now looking forward to finding out how much they all make at auction to help Break continue their amazing work for the young people they support.”

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant



