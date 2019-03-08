Search

Warning issued over spate of 'scam' energy related calls

PUBLISHED: 09:45 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 24 October 2019

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be from an energy assessment body. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be from an energy assessment body.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received 'scam' calls from a company falsely claiming that all houses need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) by the end of 2019.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We have received calls from residents reporting a company telephoning and stating that all houses need to have an EPC by the end of 2019. The caller states that they are calling from an energy assessment body, and are completing energy assessments on houses in the area, as the government has said all houses need an EPC by end of 2019.

"The caller goes on to advise that a visit would take about 15 minutes. This information is false! If you receive a similar call, hang up."

Those who receive the calls is urged to report them to Trading Standards via 03454 040506.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

