Derelict building blaze and rubbish fire tackled by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 23:21 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:21 11 May 2019
Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have been kept busy with a spate of call-outs.
Two crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were alerted at 3.51pm on Saturday, May 11 to reports of a building fire on River Walk, in Great Yarmouth.
A brigade spokesman said that on arrival at the scene the crews discovered a derelict building ablaze.
They soon had the incident under control, and the spokesman added: "The crews used hand appliances to extinguish the fire."
At 8.52pm on Saturday, May 11 Great Yarmouth firefighters were called out following reports of a building fire in Gorleston, which was confirmed to be controlled burning.
And then at 10.02pm on May 11 a crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were called to Elder Green in Gorleston to "extinguish a rubbish fire using hose reel jets," according to the brigade spokesman.
