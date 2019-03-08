Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Derelict building blaze and rubbish fire tackled by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 23:21 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:21 11 May 2019

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were kept busy with a spate of call-outs. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were kept busy with a spate of call-outs. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have been kept busy with a spate of call-outs.

Two crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were alerted at 3.51pm on Saturday, May 11 to reports of a building fire on River Walk, in Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

A brigade spokesman said that on arrival at the scene the crews discovered a derelict building ablaze.

They soon had the incident under control, and the spokesman added: "The crews used hand appliances to extinguish the fire."

At 8.52pm on Saturday, May 11 Great Yarmouth firefighters were called out following reports of a building fire in Gorleston, which was confirmed to be controlled burning.

And then at 10.02pm on May 11 a crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were called to Elder Green in Gorleston to "extinguish a rubbish fire using hose reel jets," according to the brigade spokesman.

Most Read

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

KING’S LYNN PROMOTED: Cully’s Linnets seal National League spot after 3-2 extra-time comeback win at Warrington Town

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse has guided the Linnets to promotion Picture: Mark Hewlett Photopgraphy

Section of A11 re-opened after crash

Police have closed part of the A11 due to an earlier accident. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Did you see EastEnders’ Jean Slater in Norfolk this week?

Actress Gillian Wright from EastEnders, played the baddie in the Theatre Royal pantomime, Sleeping Beauty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They are extremely lucky’: Major rescue effort as teenager plummets 15ft from sea wall

The ladder being lifted out of the sea at North Denes, Lowestoft, after two youths were rescued. Pictures: Mick Howes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You are what this show is all about’ - Simon Cowell praises Norfolk 89-year-old for moving vocal tribute to late wife

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Joy as King’s Lynn Town clinch promotion after extra-time thriller in ‘super’ final

King's Lynn Town players celebrate their thrilling 'super' fiinal victory Picture: Ian Burt

‘They are extremely lucky’: Major rescue effort as teenager plummets 15ft from sea wall

The ladder being lifted out of the sea at North Denes, Lowestoft, after two youths were rescued. Pictures: Mick Howes

Four-year anti-corruption investigation by Norfolk police snares rogue Essex officers who sabotaged child abuse investigations

File photo taken on Janaury 14, 2019, of corrupt detectives Sharon Patterson and Lee Pollard. They have been jailed at the Old Bailey for 18 months and two years respectively for sabotaging child abuse investigations. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Derelict building blaze and rubbish fire tackled by firefighters

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were kept busy with a spate of call-outs. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists