Derelict building blaze and rubbish fire tackled by firefighters

Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have been kept busy with a spate of call-outs.

Two crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations were alerted at 3.51pm on Saturday, May 11 to reports of a building fire on River Walk, in Great Yarmouth.

A brigade spokesman said that on arrival at the scene the crews discovered a derelict building ablaze.

They soon had the incident under control, and the spokesman added: "The crews used hand appliances to extinguish the fire."

At 8.52pm on Saturday, May 11 Great Yarmouth firefighters were called out following reports of a building fire in Gorleston, which was confirmed to be controlled burning.

And then at 10.02pm on May 11 a crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were called to Elder Green in Gorleston to "extinguish a rubbish fire using hose reel jets," according to the brigade spokesman.