Have you seen Spangles? Cat missing for more than a week

PUBLISHED: 09:12 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 26 December 2019

Spangles has been missing since December 16. PHOTO: Tina Roberts

An owner has issued a desperate plea for help after her cat has not been seen for more than a week.

Spangles, an 18-month-old long-haired tabby with a bushy tail, went missing from the Normanhurst Close area of Lowestoft.

The white female was last seen on the morning of December 16, wearing a brown collar which smells of citrus.

Her owner Tina has called on nearby residents to check their gardens, sheds and garages, saying Spangles has a quiet meow that may not be heard if she is locked inside.

Anyone who sees Spangles can call Tina on 07423 590 425, or contact the Anglia Coastal branch of Cats Protection through Facebook or by calling the lost and found telephone line on 0345 371 4202.

