Have you seen Spangles? Cat missing for more than a week

Spangles has been missing since December 16. PHOTO: Tina Roberts Archant

An owner has issued a desperate plea for help after her cat has not been seen for more than a week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spangles has been missing since December 16. PHOTO: Tina Roberts Spangles has been missing since December 16. PHOTO: Tina Roberts

Spangles, an 18-month-old long-haired tabby with a bushy tail, went missing from the Normanhurst Close area of Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

The white female was last seen on the morning of December 16, wearing a brown collar which smells of citrus.

Her owner Tina has called on nearby residents to check their gardens, sheds and garages, saying Spangles has a quiet meow that may not be heard if she is locked inside.

Anyone who sees Spangles can call Tina on 07423 590 425, or contact the Anglia Coastal branch of Cats Protection through Facebook or by calling the lost and found telephone line on 0345 371 4202.