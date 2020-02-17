Have you seen Spangles? Owner's plea for cat missing for two months

A cat owner has repeated a desperate plea for help after her beloved pet has not been seen for more than two months.

Spangles, a 20-month-old long-haired tabby with a bushy tail, went missing from the Normanhurst Close area of Lowestoft.

The white female was last seen on the morning of December 16, wearing a brown collar which smells of citrus.

Her owner Tina Roberts has called on nearby residents to check their gardens, sheds and garages, saying Spangles has a quiet meow that may not be heard if she is locked inside.

She said: "It is now two months since Spangles vanished without a trace.

"Maybe someone has taken her in or knows someone who has taken a cat in that could be her.

"She is very missed.

"She was wearing a brown collar when she left my flat with her mum and brother to go off for their normal daily routine. They came back but she didn't.

"There has been no fatalities matching her description and her chip has not been scanned since she disappeared so she must be out there somewhere."

Anyone who sees Spangles can call Tina on 07423 590 425, or contact the Anglia Coastal branch of Cats Protection through Facebook or by calling the lost and found telephone line on 0345 371 4202.