Eco-friendly shop opens up in windmill

PUBLISHED: 16:38 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 18 October 2019

Catherine Price Williams set up an eco-friendly shop and space for yoga and meditation. Picture: Sarah Hussain.

Archant

An eco-friendly shop and space for yoga and meditation has opened up in a Grade II listed windmill.

Catherine Price Williams with 16 month old shepadoodle Scout outside Denver Windmill. Picture: Sarah HussainCatherine Price Williams with 16 month old shepadoodle Scout outside Denver Windmill. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The Grain Loft at Denver Mill was set up by Catherine Price Williams who wanted to promote local eco-friendly businesses.

The new shop, which opened three and a half weeks ago, is a space for workshops, classes, yoga and meditation and a place to shop for local eco-friendly brands.

Mrs Williams said: "I took a leap of faith really, so I'll see how it goes.

"It's my first time setting up a shop so I had a slight meltdown to be honest.

Catherine Price Williams with 16 month old shepadoodle Scout. Picture: Sarah HussainCatherine Price Williams with 16 month old shepadoodle Scout. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"It's a risk starting up a shop outside of the tourist season but with Christmas coming up soon it should be good as we offer lots of gifts for people to buy."

The 29-year-old, who studied fashion at the University of Derby, runs the shop with the company of her 16 month old shepadoodle- Scout.

Mrs Williams's passion for eco-friendly products started around five years ago, when she started her own sustainable and natural knitwear business- Ted and Bessie.

The Grain Loft, which sells knitwear, jewellery, furniture and ceramic items, is mainly made up of products created by Norfolk based makers, with around 20pc of items coming from independent small businesses around the UK.

Denver Windmill has been around for 200 years. Picture: Archant.Denver Windmill has been around for 200 years. Picture: Archant.

Mrs Williams said: "It's nice to have something a bit different.

"I didn't see anything locally in terms of eco-friendly shopping and there's a lot of people in Norfolk that produce high quality sustainable products.

"I wanted to promote local makers and have a space where people can shop ethically and sustainably and not have to necessarily go online to get those kinds of products."

The dog-friendly shop also offers the space to hold workshops and classes.

Catherine Price Williams sells her own knitwear made from sustainable and natural materials. Picture: Sarah Hussain.Catherine Price Williams sells her own knitwear made from sustainable and natural materials. Picture: Sarah Hussain.

Yoga classes run by Gemma Corinne Wright of Restore and More Yoga will take place every Sunday from 4-5pm at £10 a session.

A Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop run by Cotton Lily will take place on Saturday, November 9 at £45 per person.

Tickets for the classes can be booked through the Grain Loft Denver Windmill Facebook page or in person at the shop.

The eco-friendly shop sells soap and natural products. Picture: Sarah HussainThe eco-friendly shop sells soap and natural products. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Catherine Price Williams set up the eco-friendly shop three and a half weeks ago. Picture: Sarah HussainCatherine Price Williams set up the eco-friendly shop three and a half weeks ago. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Catherine Price Williams with 16 month old shepadoodle Scout. Picture: Sarah HussainCatherine Price Williams with 16 month old shepadoodle Scout. Picture: Sarah Hussain

