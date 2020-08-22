Search

Advanced search

Rare Sowerby’s beaked whale washes up on Lowestoft beach

PUBLISHED: 16:15 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 22 August 2020

A rare Sowerby's beaked whale has washed up on Lowestoft's north beach. PHOTO: Maritime and Coastguard Agency

A rare Sowerby's beaked whale has washed up on Lowestoft's north beach. PHOTO: Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Archant

A rare Sowerby’s beaked whale has died after washing up on a Waveney beach.

The stranding was reported on Lowestoft’s North Beach on Saturday morning, days after a pair of the rarely sighted whales were reported around the Norfolk coast.

Rob Deaville, of the Zoological Society of London’s UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP), announced the stranding on Twitter.

He said: “Stranded Sowerby’s beaked whale reported in Lowestoft this morning.

“One of a pair sighted close to shore last week.

“Many thanks to colleagues from British Divers Marine Life Rescue and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.”

Along with a colleague from the Defra-funded CSIP, Mr Deaville is now set to carry out an autopsy on the whale on Saturday evening.

He said: “Myself and a colleague are travelling to Lowestoft where we will work through the evening to learn what we can and see if we can establish some sort of cause of death.

“There is no indication of what caused it at this stage, but we do know it was only around 3.8 metres long so it seems to be a juvenile.

“There has been a fair bit of activity around the country over the last few weeks and it is not entirely clear why.

“We get around 1,000 standings each year and of those, around five or so are Sowerby’s beaked whales.

“They are normally found in deep water so the North Sea is an abnormal habitat for them.

“It could be they have come south and become more at risk in shallower water, but we will find out more from the autopsy.”

On Thursday afternoon, a family fishing from a boat off Brancaster reported seeing what they believed to be Sowerby’s beaked whales, before reports the following day that a pair of whales had been seen off Blakeney.

The species, which originates from the North Atlantic and the Baltic Seas, is rarely sighted, especially in the North Sea, with the oldest recorded sighting in Norfolk dating back to 1952.

The whales, which grow to a maximum of around 18ft for males and 16.5ft for females, have a long, slender beak, similar in appearance to dolphins, and are usually seen with at least one other. As deep divers, Sowerby’s beaked whales feed primarily on squid and small fish.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Par. picture: Provided by the family

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Night flying warning from RAF base

F-35 Lightning jets are set to begin night flights from RAF Marham Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Par. picture: Provided by the family

‘I wish they had taken the vegetables’: Thieves steal £7 from honesty box

Thieves stole £7 from an honesty box on a Silver Street stall selling home-grown vegetables. Picture: Leanne Eastick-Biggins

Martin impressed with early chemistry after scoring twice during City’s friendly success

Josh Martin, left, is congratulated by Przemyslaw Placheta and Kieran Dowell, right, after his second goal against MK Dons in a pre-season friendly at Colney on Friday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive

Lockdown ‘fear and boredom’ sparks surge in substance misuse

The Matthew Project has reported a 60pc surge in new referrals for drug abuse support since lockdown. File photo depicting heroin use. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire