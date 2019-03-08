Sow and new-born piglets rescued from beside railway
PUBLISHED: 10:16 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 04 August 2019
A sow and eight new-born piglets have been rescued from the side of a train track after being found by a passer-by having a feed.
A large white sow had escaped through a fence and made its way onto a bank on the Norwich side of the Croxton crossing in Thetford.
It then settled down in the plants to give birth to eight piglets, unaware of the dangers of the tracks.
Peter Wing, track charge worker at Thetford, Network Rail Anglia, was the first to find them. He said: "The sow was happily lying next to the track feeding her new piglets."
Having worked in the area for 35 years, he knew what to do, ensuring trains passed with caution, before making the animals' owner aware.
He added: "Being familiar with the area, I knew where she'd come from and got in touch with the farm straight away.
"They've now been safely returned to their field for a happy life - It was just another day in the job."