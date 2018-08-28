Popular Women on Wheels charity bike ride to return

Riders taking part in the Southwold Women on Wheels ride. Picture: Andy Langley Photography. Archant

A popular cycling event, which inspires women and girls to get on their bikes, is set to return to a coastal town.

This year’s Women on Wheels (WoW) ride will return to Southwold for its fourth year on Sunday, July 28.

Last year more than 70 women took to the lanes around Southwold for the annual event.

With the event open to women aged eight to 88, whether a novice, recreational or regular cyclist, riders are asked to gather at the William Godell Sports Pavilion on The Common in Southwold with the ride getting under way from 10am.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: “This is a social ride to encourage ladies to enjoy cycling in the safe company of others.

“This year we will be raising money for the Suffolk and Cambridge Blood Bikes.”

Registration is from 9am to 9.45am on the day, with all riders receiving a medal on completion of the event.

Join the WOW Southwold Facebook group for further details.