Editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar to host talk at Suffolk hotel

The Swan, Southwold

The legacy of Coco Chanel will be discussed at an event on the Suffolk coast next month, as the editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar comes to town.

Justine Picardie, who is an author and journalist will come to the Swan, in Southwold, to discuss her book Coco Chanel: The Legend and the Life.

Picardie, who has been editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine since 2012, will also reveal life behind the scenes at Harper's Bazaar.

The event is the first of a new reading room series hosted by the Swan, on Market Place.

A spokesperson from the Swan said: "Using our authentic reading room with beautiful views over the market place, we are hosting a varied season of exciting visiting experts to talk about their inspirational lives."

The event will take place on Saturday, October 5 from 10am to 12pm. Tickets to the event are £15 and can be purchased online.