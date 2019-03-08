Editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar to host talk at Suffolk hotel
PUBLISHED: 09:26 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 26 September 2019
The legacy of Coco Chanel will be discussed at an event on the Suffolk coast next month, as the editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar comes to town.
Justine Picardie, who is an author and journalist will come to the Swan, in Southwold, to discuss her book Coco Chanel: The Legend and the Life.
Picardie, who has been editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine since 2012, will also reveal life behind the scenes at Harper's Bazaar.
The event is the first of a new reading room series hosted by the Swan, on Market Place.
A spokesperson from the Swan said: "Using our authentic reading room with beautiful views over the market place, we are hosting a varied season of exciting visiting experts to talk about their inspirational lives."
The event will take place on Saturday, October 5 from 10am to 12pm. Tickets to the event are £15 and can be purchased online.