Search

Advanced search

Editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar to host talk at Suffolk hotel

PUBLISHED: 09:26 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 26 September 2019

The Swan, Southwold <TO GO WITH THE CROWN PIC AND CHRIS EVANS PIC>

The Swan, Southwold

The legacy of Coco Chanel will be discussed at an event on the Suffolk coast next month, as the editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar comes to town.

Justine Picardie, who is an author and journalist will come to the Swan, in Southwold, to discuss her book Coco Chanel: The Legend and the Life.

You may also want to watch:

Picardie, who has been editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine since 2012, will also reveal life behind the scenes at Harper's Bazaar.

The event is the first of a new reading room series hosted by the Swan, on Market Place.

A spokesperson from the Swan said: "Using our authentic reading room with beautiful views over the market place, we are hosting a varied season of exciting visiting experts to talk about their inspirational lives."

The event will take place on Saturday, October 5 from 10am to 12pm. Tickets to the event are £15 and can be purchased online.

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

‘Holy grail’ rare moth spotted in Norfolk – 50 years after it was believed extinct

The Clifden Nonpareil moth, thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years, has now recolonised and is breeding again. Picture: Andrew Cooper/Butterfly Conservation/PA Wire

Smash-hit musical SIX leads new season line-up at Theatre Royal

SIX the Musical Credit: Idil Sukan

‘The best ever’: More than 15,000 visits to town’s Heritage Open Days Festival

Inside Lowestoft Signal Box, with signaller Bernie Ladd (right) during the Heritage Open Days Festival in the town. Pictures: Mick Howes

The Norwich City connection that’s working a treat down the A47

Ryan Jarvis in the thick of the action for King's Lynn Town in their midweek FA Cup replay win over Alfreton Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists