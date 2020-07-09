Search

Advanced search

Welcome back campers – popular site to reopen

PUBLISHED: 16:14 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 09 July 2020

Following further easing of lockdown restrictions, East Suffolk Council is busy preparing for the safe reopening of Southwold Caravan and Camping Site on Friday, July 10. Picture: Google Images

Following further easing of lockdown restrictions, East Suffolk Council is busy preparing for the safe reopening of Southwold Caravan and Camping Site on Friday, July 10. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A popular caravan and camping site is set to reopen.

Following further easing of lockdown restrictions, East Suffolk Council is busy preparing for the safe reopening of Southwold Caravan and Camping Site tomorrow (Friday, July 10).

Numerous measures have been put in place to ensure everyone can have an enjoyable time, but safe stay.

You may also want to watch:

This includes installing new information and guidelines signage and hand sanitiser stations, adding extra toilet and shower facilities and adapting existing ones to enable social distancing.

Other measures include limiting the number of visitors allowed at any one time and hiring additional staff to help ensure the site is managed efficiently.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “We know that many people have missed it, so it is great that we are now able to welcome campers back to Southwold.

“I want to reassure people that we have taken every step to ensure we can re-open as safely as possible, including installing new facilities and adapting existing ones in line with Government guidelines.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

Lorry left marooned on roundabout after A143 crash

A lorry is being recovered from a roundabout on the A143 in Ixworth. Picture: LAURENCE FRANK

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Fate of Norfolk’s Frankie & Benny’s restaurants decided

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich has avoided closure. Picture: Archant

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman arrested after graffiti attacks on Nelson statue

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon