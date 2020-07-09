Welcome back campers – popular site to reopen

A popular caravan and camping site is set to reopen.

Following further easing of lockdown restrictions, East Suffolk Council is busy preparing for the safe reopening of Southwold Caravan and Camping Site tomorrow (Friday, July 10).

Numerous measures have been put in place to ensure everyone can have an enjoyable time, but safe stay.

This includes installing new information and guidelines signage and hand sanitiser stations, adding extra toilet and shower facilities and adapting existing ones to enable social distancing.

Other measures include limiting the number of visitors allowed at any one time and hiring additional staff to help ensure the site is managed efficiently.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “We know that many people have missed it, so it is great that we are now able to welcome campers back to Southwold.

“I want to reassure people that we have taken every step to ensure we can re-open as safely as possible, including installing new facilities and adapting existing ones in line with Government guidelines.”