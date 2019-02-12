Flag to be raised to mark Commonwealth Day

The commonwelth flag is set to be raised over Southwold Town Hall once more. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A traditional annual ceremony is set make a welcome return to a popular coastal resort next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Commonwealth flag is raised above Southwold Town Hall during a previous ceremony as Southwold Primary School pupils watch. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Commonwealth flag is raised above Southwold Town Hall during a previous ceremony as Southwold Primary School pupils watch. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

With the Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth nationwide initiative being held, Southwold Town Council will once again be joining in with the national celebrations.

As Commonwealth Day takes centre stage on Monday, March 11, the traditional annual ceremony will see Southwold Town Council mark the occasion once more and raise the Commonwealth flag.

Southwold mayor, Michael Rowan-Robinson, will be reading messages from Her Majesty The Queen and the Commonwealth Secretary-General at Southwold Town Hall at 9.50am on Monday.

This will be followed by a reading of the Commonwealth Affirmation at 9.55am prior to the raising of the flag at 10am.

A spokesman for Southwold Town Council said: “Everyone is invited to join the Town Council at this event.”