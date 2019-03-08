Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Hundreds of dog owners from across the country brave the elements for sausage dog walk

PUBLISHED: 18:53 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 06 October 2019

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The strong winds and torrential rain failed to dampen the spirits of hundreds of dachshunds and their owners who turned out for the annual Southwold Sausage Walk.

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Although the walk itself might have been called off, more than 150 four-legged friends kept themselves entertained in the warmth of Southwold Pier's cafe.

Organiser of the event, Laura Baggott, said she was overwhelmed by how many people turned up.

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"To see all these people here despite the weather really is amazing," she said.

"I can't thank everybody enough for all their support."

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dog owners came from as far as Edinburgh to join in on the fun.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Baggott founded the walk alongside her dachshund Percy in 2017 as a way of raising funds for dog charities.

The money raised from the event will go to the charity, Dedicated to Dachshunds, which helps dogs with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), a condition that is common in the breed.

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Percy was diagnosed with the condition last June and was left paralysed by its effects.

Over the past year, Percy has been getting back on his paws as he learned to walk again and is now living as normal a life as he can with the condition.

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

Region hit by heavy rain and flooding after weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place on Sunday, as more flooding predicted for east coast. Pic: Met Office

Villa’s win over Norwich given royal seal of approval by Prince George and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Then it suddenly dawned on people that William was a Villa fan, and what’s he doing in the home end?’

Fan Kevin James, in forefront, with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and children. Pictures: Kevin James

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

‘It was terrifying’ - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hundreds of dog owners from across the country brave the elements for sausage dog walk

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fire service ‘inundated’ with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Cat, hamster and several dogs enjoy church pet service despite ‘biblical’ rain

The pet blessing service at St.George Church, Colegate, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists