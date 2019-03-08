Gallery

Hundreds of dog owners from across the country brave the elements for sausage dog walk

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier due to the extreme weather. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The strong winds and torrential rain failed to dampen the spirits of hundreds of dachshunds and their owners who turned out for the annual Southwold Sausage Walk.

Although the walk itself might have been called off, more than 150 four-legged friends kept themselves entertained in the warmth of Southwold Pier's cafe.

Organiser of the event, Laura Baggott, said she was overwhelmed by how many people turned up.

"To see all these people here despite the weather really is amazing," she said.

"I can't thank everybody enough for all their support."

Dog owners came from as far as Edinburgh to join in on the fun.

Ms Baggott founded the walk alongside her dachshund Percy in 2017 as a way of raising funds for dog charities.

The money raised from the event will go to the charity, Dedicated to Dachshunds, which helps dogs with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), a condition that is common in the breed.

Percy was diagnosed with the condition last June and was left paralysed by its effects.

Over the past year, Percy has been getting back on his paws as he learned to walk again and is now living as normal a life as he can with the condition.