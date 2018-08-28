Series of Remembrance events attract the crowds

The laying of the wreaths at the War Memorial in Southwold. PIcture: Mike Mayhew Archant

A series of remembrance events were held in Southwold as the centenary of the end of the First World War was commemorated.

Southwold Town Mayor Michael Rowan-Robinson and the Lone Piper outside the Town Hall at 6am on November 11. Picture: Southwold Town Council Southwold Town Mayor Michael Rowan-Robinson and the Lone Piper outside the Town Hall at 6am on November 11. Picture: Southwold Town Council

Last Thursday, November 8 the traditional laying of a cross in tribute and remembrance was held at Southwold War Memorial with the children from Southwold Primary School joining locals to hear Rev Simon Pitcher give a short service of remembrance, after which six children read out information about six local men who had lost their lives in the First World War 1. This was followed by the laying of the crosses.

On November 10, the Southwold Players presented Lest We Forget – Southwold Remembers, a miscellany of poems, prose, songs and personal recollections, with an emphasis on Southwold’s experience of the war, at the Sailors Reading Room.

Reflecting on Sunday’s events, the town mayor of Southwold, Michael Rowan-Robinson, said: “As part of the national commemorations, a lone piper played from the Town Hall balcony in the Market Place at 6am and I read a poem to a crowd of about 100.

“We had our usual parade from the Town Hall to St Edmunds Church where wreaths were laid at the War Memorial prior to the Service of Remembrance.

“The Southwold and Reydon Corps of Drums reformed for the occasion. In the evening, Steve Wright from the Corps of Drums, played The Last Post on Gun Hill, the beacon was lit, the church bells rang and the Town Crier read out a Cry for Peace.”