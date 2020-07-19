Strong swimmers ‘caught out by tide’ in rescue drama

Two strong swimmers admitted they were “caught out by the tide” after a lifeboat was called to help them.

Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 1.37pm on Sunday, July 19 after concerns were raised for two people who were being swept out to sea from the harbour entrance.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said: “Only one swimmer was visible, hence a priority call.

“We donned gear and masks and proceeded to sea to find two persons in the water just north of the harbour piers.

“Both were accomplished swimmers but admitted the tide caught them out.”

Issuing a warning to all, the crew added: “The currents are very strong around the harbour entrance.

“Be very aware or swim a little further north.”

Once the swimmers were spoken to, the lifeboat made its way back to station.