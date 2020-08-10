Lifeboat rescues three people in difficulty at sea

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Three people were left shaken after getting into trouble at sea close to a harbour entrance.

The trio, who had been on stand up paddle (SUP) boards, were rescued by a lifeboat crew, with a paddle boarder assisting.

The Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 6.44pm on Sunday, August 9 after concerns were raised.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said the volunteer crew responded, with a paddle boarder assisting.

The lifeboat crew was alerted by Humber Coastguard to “three persons in the water” south of the Walberswick harbour pier.

It said: “Once on scene, a paddle boarder had got to the three persons and was keeping them afloat.

“The lifeboat recovered all three people and returned them to the Walberswick side of the harbour along with their SUP’s.

“No injuries, with the three just a bit shaken up.”