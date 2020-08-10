Search

Advanced search

Lifeboat rescues three people in difficulty at sea

PUBLISHED: 11:23 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 10 August 2020

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Three people were left shaken after getting into trouble at sea close to a harbour entrance.

The trio, who had been on stand up paddle (SUP) boards, were rescued by a lifeboat crew, with a paddle boarder assisting.

The Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 6.44pm on Sunday, August 9 after concerns were raised.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said the volunteer crew responded, with a paddle boarder assisting.

The lifeboat crew was alerted by Humber Coastguard to “three persons in the water” south of the Walberswick harbour pier.

It said: “Once on scene, a paddle boarder had got to the three persons and was keeping them afloat.

“The lifeboat recovered all three people and returned them to the Walberswick side of the harbour along with their SUP’s.

“No injuries, with the three just a bit shaken up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ex-Norwich Union boss and City fan remembered as ‘the rock’ of his family

Peter and Eileen Sharman on their wedding day. Picture: Sharman family

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ex-Norwich Union boss and City fan remembered as ‘the rock’ of his family

Peter and Eileen Sharman on their wedding day. Picture: Sharman family

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

We must stand our ground and keep Norfolk special

The Broads - or Britain's Magical Waterland. Picture: Archant library

Don’t forget the felines: keeping your cat cool this summer

Look after your cats this summer Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What are the secrets of the ‘super agers’?

Learning new skills can help you age well. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto