Lifeboat launched amid fire fears
PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 August 2019
Archant
A lifeboat was called out following reports that a motor cruiser was on fire.
The RNLI Southwold Lifeboat was alerted on Sunday, August 25, but the incident turned out to be a false alarm.
A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said: "Paged after numerous 999 calls reporting a boat on fire between Dunwich and Walberswick.
"After launching we assessed the area and made to a motor cruiser in approx position, which was ok.
"He had just started his engines up which were particularly smoky."
The crew were subsequently stood down, with the incident listed as a "false alarm with good intent."
