Lifeboat launched amid fire fears

PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 August 2019

Southwold lifeboat on a previous call-out. Picture: Mick Howes

A lifeboat was called out following reports that a motor cruiser was on fire.

The RNLI Southwold Lifeboat was alerted on Sunday, August 25, but the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said: "Paged after numerous 999 calls reporting a boat on fire between Dunwich and Walberswick.

"After launching we assessed the area and made to a motor cruiser in approx position, which was ok.

"He had just started his engines up which were particularly smoky."

The crew were subsequently stood down, with the incident listed as a "false alarm with good intent."

