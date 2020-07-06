Search

‘First call out since lockdown’ for lifeboat crew

PUBLISHED: 10:26 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 06 July 2020

The Southwold lifeboat on a previous call out. Picture: Mick Howes

The Southwold lifeboat on a previous call out. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A volunteer lifeboat crew responded to assist a vessel suffering engine trouble.

The Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was alerted for its first call-out amid the coronavirus lockdown on Friday, July 3.

With the “stricken vessel suffering engine trouble” off the Southwold harbour entrance, the lifeboat was called out by HM Coastguard at 10am on July 3, as they towed the vessel back to the harbour.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said: “Paged at 10am on July 3 to stricken vessel suffering engine trouble about 1nm off the harbour entrance.

“Once on scene a tow was established and the vessel was towed back to the harbour for repairs.

“This was the first call out since lockdown and procedures were all new and followed with masks and PPE.

“Returned to station at 11am, refuelled and ready for service.”

In any coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

