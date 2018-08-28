Special screenings, wildlife roadshow and fundraiser organised by town library

Southwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale as part of an event to help boost a popular library.

The Friends of Southwold Library has organised a fundraising coffee morning on Saturday, December 1 from 10am to noon at Stella Peskett Millennium Hall. There will be hot drinks, mince pies and biscuits, plus cakes, crafts and books, CDs and DVDs for sale as well as a raffle.

Southwold Library will welcome the Suffolk Wildlife Trust ‘Marsh on the move’ roadshow on Tuesday, December 4, from 11am to 1pm. This is an informal drop-in session where you can find out more about Carlton Marshes with a Suffolk Wildlife Trust wild learning officer.

Southwold Library is also organising two ‘Suffolk Libraries Presents’ events in December, with both being screened at Southwold Arts Centre. On Thursday, December 6, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, is the English National Ballet’s production of Giselle. And on Saturday, December 15 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm Lady Windermere’s Fan will be screened.

Tickets for the screenings are £10 each (£8 for 12s and under) available from the library, Southwold Arts Centre or www.ticketsource.co.uk/suffolklibraries