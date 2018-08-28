Firefighters tackle wood burner blaze
PUBLISHED: 11:18 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 26 November 2018
An early morning blaze in “a small wood burner” was quickly tackled by firefighters.
A crew from Southwold fire station were called out following reports of a chimney fire at a property in Reydon on Monday, November 26.
They were called to the property in Elliott Avenue, Reydon just before 1am on Monday morning.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted of a chimney fire at 12:44am in Reydon with one appliance from Southwold attending the incident.
“The crew discovered a fire in a small wood burner with chimney rods, small gear and a thermal imaging camera used to tackle the fire and ascertain any remaining hotspots.
“Crew Commander Cuffe issued the time of stop at 1.23am,” the spokesman added.
