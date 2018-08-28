Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackle wood burner blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:18 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 26 November 2018

Firefighters were called to a property in Elliott Avenue, Reydon where they tackled a blaze in “a small wood burner.” Picture: Google Streetview

Firefighters were called to a property in Elliott Avenue, Reydon where they tackled a blaze in “a small wood burner.” Picture: Google Streetview

Archant

An early morning blaze in “a small wood burner” was quickly tackled by firefighters.

A crew from Southwold fire station were called out following reports of a chimney fire at a property in Reydon on Monday, November 26.

They were called to the property in Elliott Avenue, Reydon just before 1am on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted of a chimney fire at 12:44am in Reydon with one appliance from Southwold attending the incident.

“The crew discovered a fire in a small wood burner with chimney rods, small gear and a thermal imaging camera used to tackle the fire and ascertain any remaining hotspots.

“Crew Commander Cuffe issued the time of stop at 1.23am,” the spokesman added.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Number of homes sold in Norfolk down by 12 per cent as political uncertainty deters buyers

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Vote for your favourite house on legendary Christmas lights estate

Claire Melton in the doorway of her property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast