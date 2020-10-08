Search

Advanced search

Man ‘threatened’ in row over lead after dog attacked

PUBLISHED: 15:12 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 08 October 2020

Southwold Golf course. PHOTO: Nick Butcher.

Southwold Golf course. PHOTO: Nick Butcher.

Archant © 2010

A man whose dog attacked another threatened a fellow owner when asked to put his dog on a lead.

Suffolk Police have appealed for information following the incident which took place on a public footpath on Southwold golf course.

A spokesperson said: “On Saturday, September 19, the victim was walking his dog when it was attacked by another dog, described as a light grey lurcher or greyhound-type dog, which was off the lead.

“The dogs were separated following an intervention, and neither dog was injured in the incident.

“The other dog owner reportedly threatened the victim after he was asked to put his dog on a lead.”

Officers would like to speak to the dog owner, described as a white man in his 70s or 80s, with thinning grey hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green quilted gilet jacket, jeans and carried a varnished walking stick.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/54720/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High school pupils self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case

Framingham Earl High School where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Adrian S Pye/Geograph

Work starts to make pet and garden centre 10 times bigger

Roy Hagan, director, and Peter Hodges, managing director of Myhills Pet and Garden, on the site of their new store in Attleborough. Photo: Emily Thomson

Another steep rise in Covid cases in Norwich, latest figures show

Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Fisherman shocked after teens throw picnic table over sea wall

Lowestoft South Beach. Picture: James Bass

Couple beat coronavirus with a drive-in wedding and 108 guests

The drive in wedding of Keziah and Matt Rogers at Kimberley Hall. Pictures Dave Richardson - Big Phat Photos