Man ‘threatened’ in row over lead after dog attacked

Southwold Golf course. PHOTO: Nick Butcher. Archant © 2010

A man whose dog attacked another threatened a fellow owner when asked to put his dog on a lead.

Suffolk Police have appealed for information following the incident which took place on a public footpath on Southwold golf course.

A spokesperson said: “On Saturday, September 19, the victim was walking his dog when it was attacked by another dog, described as a light grey lurcher or greyhound-type dog, which was off the lead.

“The dogs were separated following an intervention, and neither dog was injured in the incident.

“The other dog owner reportedly threatened the victim after he was asked to put his dog on a lead.”

Officers would like to speak to the dog owner, described as a white man in his 70s or 80s, with thinning grey hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green quilted gilet jacket, jeans and carried a varnished walking stick.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/54720/20.