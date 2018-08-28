Search

Hundreds take the plunge for Southwold’s Christmas Day swim

PUBLISHED: 15:47 25 December 2018

Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

Archant

More than 200 swimmers took the plunge for a freezing dip into the sea on Christmas morning.

Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

Southwold’s annual Christmas Day swim returned this year to raise money for a host of local charities.

The event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Southwold and District, has become a festive staple for many in the town.

Organiser Cathy Ryan said: “Southwold Rotary Club were delighted with the turnout of elves, Father Christmas, pirates and superheroes.

“Many were also brave enough to bare their skin to the calm waters as over 200 merry makers ran down the beach to dip into the cold North Sea - raising thousands of pound for charity.”

Southwold Christmas Swim 2018. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

The charities benefiting from this year’s swim are Southwold RNLI and the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Blood Bikes (SERV).

