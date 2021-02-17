Repair works continue at popular beach

Published: 1:58 PM February 17, 2021

A scheme of maintenance work and repairs is continuing along a stretch of a popular beach.

Repair works are being carried out on Southwold beach all this week.

East Suffolk Council, through Coastal Partnership East - which manages the coast on its behalf - had appointed the Water Management Alliance (WMA) to "complete repairs and maintenance of coastal protection assets," from Monday, February 15.

The work is due to be carried out for about one week "from the north end of the pier car park to Gun Hill in Southwold."

It states: "The WMA will be undertaking repair and maintenance works to the access ramp, timber

groynes, general signage and an extension of the timber fence at Gun Hill.

"This work will improve our flood defence assets."