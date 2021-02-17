News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Repair works continue at popular beach

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:58 PM February 17, 2021   
The view from Southwold Pier.Picture: Nick Butcher

The view from Southwold Pier. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

A scheme of maintenance work and repairs is continuing along a stretch of a popular beach.

Repair works are being carried out on Southwold beach all this week.

East Suffolk Council, through Coastal Partnership East - which manages the coast on its behalf - had appointed the Water Management Alliance (WMA) to "complete repairs and maintenance of coastal protection assets," from Monday, February 15.

The work is due to be carried out for about one week "from the north end of the pier car park to Gun Hill in Southwold."

It states: "The WMA will be undertaking repair and maintenance works to the access ramp, timber
groynes, general signage and an extension of the timber fence at Gun Hill.

"This work will improve our flood defence assets."

You may also want to watch:

Southwold News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid map

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough.

Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Look East stars Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop give an insight into...

Gina Long

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus