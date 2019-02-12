Search

Iconic Southwold building transformed into shops and flats after renovation project

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 February 2019

Anchor Point, from High Street, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)

Anchor Point, from High Street, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)

Archant

One of Southwold’s most iconic buildings has been restored and reinvented after a lengthy transformation.

New flats at Anchor Point, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)New flats at Anchor Point, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)

Anchor Point, in High Street, has been owned by GB Chadd since 1963, a family-run business which ran the Chadds Department Store Group and still trades as Mumford’s Ironmongers in the town.

Since 1946, the building has been used as commercial premises, first as furniture emporium James Ward before clothing store Fat Face took control.

In 2016, a major renovation and improvement project was planned, with Fat Face leaving the premises for a year, before repening in November.

The renovation includes a basement storage area for the primary store, while a second store will open facing High Street and five residentil flats will be created on York Road.

The view from a new flat at Anchor Point, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)The view from a new flat at Anchor Point, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)

Jonathan Chadd, who has led the project for his family company, said: “We are delighted both with the design and with the quality of the finish.

“This building is now fit for another century of use and I believe has greatly improved this end of the High Street.

“Indeed Southwold has bucked the trend and become a popular shopping destination in its own right assisted to a great degree by the number of unique independent shops to be found there.

“Despite the growth of online sales, retail brands still need a physical outlet where customers can see, touch, and try on their products.

New flats at Anchor Point, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)New flats at Anchor Point, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)

“Popular towns like Southwold are an ideal location and with Easter just around the corner and the building now completed there is already considerable interest.”

Will Windell, chair of the Southwold Town Council planning committee said: “We are very pleased indeed with the design which is an effective blend of traditional and modern.

“This is a very good example of developers, planners and the Town Council successfully working together to agree schemes that enhance the built environment for the benefit of all.”

Local builders Duncan and Son were brought in to carry out the work.

New flats at Anchor Point, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)New flats at Anchor Point, Southwold. GB CHADD (HOLDINGS)

Managing director Mark Aldred said: “The neighbouring residents have been very patient while work has been in progress and we have been delighted at the many positive comments we have received about the quality of the finished building, which is a credit to all who have worked on it.”

The flats are not for sale, but are being let through estate agent Jennie Jones.

Sarah Mitchell, of Jennie Jones, said: “These are excellent properties for tenants being newly built and finished to a high standard.

“Two have already been snapped up and there is considerable interest in the three remaining, all of which have two bedrooms and two have off-street parking.”

