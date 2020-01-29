Search

Runners raise £8,000 through Adnams 10k in Southwold

PUBLISHED: 15:29 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 29 January 2020

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Hundreds of runners who braved the cold November chill have raised £8,000 for local causes.

The Adnams 10k welcomed 800 runners to the start line in Southwold in November for the 11th annual run.

Distributed through the Adnams Community Trust, the money raised will be granted to local charities and community projects within 25 miles of Southwold.

Sarah Fisk, Adnams corportate relations manager, said: "We are proud to call East Anglia our home and are dedicated to supporting people across our region. The Adnams 10k race, along with other events throughout the year, is a way in which we bring people together for good.

"We're still a family-run, independent business and place community at the heart of everything we do."

The race will return in 2020 for its 12th outing, with details to be announced later this year.

While the 2020 beneficiaries will be announced next month, in 2019 the trust awarded grants for books, technology and instruments for schools, equipment for charities, improvements to village halls, local conservation projects and for medical supplies for a hedgehog sanctuary.

