Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze inside flat

21 January, 2019 - 20:40
Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, Photo: Google.

Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, Photo: Google.

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze inside a flat in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Norfolk fire service sent crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston to the property at Southtown Road shortly after 6.30pm.

A fire service spokesman said no one had to be rescued and there were no reported injuries.

It is understood the fire broke out in the property’s kitchen. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The incident was declared over at 6.54pm.

Do you have photos from the scene? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

