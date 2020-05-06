Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A woman’s body has been found in a park in Gorleston.

Police can confirm the body was found in Southtown Common in the early hours of this morning (May 6).

Officers made the discovery off Suffolk Road while searching for a woman who had been reported missing from Great Yarmouth on Tuesday night (May 5).

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore lifeboat had went out at about 2am on Wednesday to help with the search for the missing woman, while Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had aided the hunt with drones.