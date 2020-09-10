City street strewn with rubble as hole is smashed through flint wall

A hole broken through a wall on Southgate Lane has left the street strewn with rubble. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A city street is today strewn with rubble after a hole was smashed through a flint wall.

The pavement of Southgate Lane in Norwich is currently covered in bricks and stone, with the rear of a van poking through a hole in the wall.

It remains to be seen how the hole itself was made, however, with the van itself appearing to have limited damage.

The incident has left a large hole, with small amounts of rubble also resting on the rear bumper of the Citreon van.

More to follow.