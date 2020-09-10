City street strewn with rubble as hole is smashed through flint wall
PUBLISHED: 12:24 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 10 September 2020
Archant
A city street is today strewn with rubble after a hole was smashed through a flint wall.
The pavement of Southgate Lane in Norwich is currently covered in bricks and stone, with the rear of a van poking through a hole in the wall.
You may also want to watch:
It remains to be seen how the hole itself was made, however, with the van itself appearing to have limited damage.
The incident has left a large hole, with small amounts of rubble also resting on the rear bumper of the Citreon van.
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.