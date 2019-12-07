'It's falling apart' - concern over state of village's pub and historic buildings

Candidates in a Norfolk constituency have raised concerns over the state of a village's pub and listed buildings.

Emily Blake, Labour, and Pallavi Devulapalli, Green, candidates for South West Norfolk, have both said more should be done to maintain Stoke Ferry's buildings.

As part of her general election campaign, Mrs Blake visited Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, on Wednesday, December 4 to meet villagers, who have voiced concern over planned housing developments and the condition of the area's listed buildings.

The 29-year-old visited the Blue Bell pub and listed buildings belonging to 2Agriculture on Lynn Road.

The Blue Bell Inn, which closed in March last year, is at risk of being lost and could be turned into a house following a tenancy agreement falling through.

Mrs Blake said: "It's sad they're getting turned into houses, it's important to have places like the pub here."

The Labour party candidate and several other villagers raised their concerns over the listed buildings, which they say are falling into disrepair.

She said: "Something needs to happen to the old buildings... It's not safe.

"The history of the village will be lost if that happens.

"It's literally falling apart, the windows and door frames are rotting.

"It's upsetting and doesn't seem to make sense as to why they'd abandon them.

"If they had taken action way back then you could have had two gorgeous buildings for the community."

Stoke Ferry, which is home to more than 1,000 people, could see 100 houses built in the village.

Dr Devulapalli, Green Party candidate, has also said councils and governments need to help preserve listed heritage buildings which "give Stoke Ferry village so much of its charm and character".

She added: "Otherwise villages such as this are in danger of losing their appeal and risk becoming faceless suburbs of the nearest town or city, which would be a real pity, and lead to their decline."

2Agriculture has declined to comment.

Other candidates Elizabeth Truss (Conservative), Josie Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrat) and Earl Elvis of Outwell (Monster Raving Loony Party) were contacted for comment.