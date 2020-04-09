Search

Death of woman in garden ‘not suspicious’, police confirm

PUBLISHED: 17:30 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 09 April 2020

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The death of a woman in a Norfolk village is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to a home on Post Office Close, in South Walsham, at 9am on Wednesday, April 8.

The body of a woman, aged in her 60s, had been found in the garden.

Despite being treated by paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “A Home Office post mortem examination, held on Thursday (April 9), established the cause of death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner and formal identification will take place in due course.”

The police cordon in Post Office Close has now been lifed.

