Family’s emotional tribute to ‘loving dad’ who died in crash

Christopher Williams who died after a crash on the B1140 Panxworth Road near South Walsham - Credit: Submitted

The family of a man who died when his car crashed into a house have paid an emotional tribute to a “very loving dad” whose death has left “a massive hole in our worlds”.

Christopher Williams, 32, lost control on a sharp bend on B1140 Panxworth Road near South Walsham in the early hours of January 2 this year.

The fatal accident occurred on a sharp bend in Panxworth near South Walsham - Credit: Simon Parkin

Despite passing motorists and villagers rushing to help after his Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the home of an elderly woman, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute on behalf of the family, his mother Tracey Leahy said he left behind two “beautiful boys”, aged 8 and 10, whom he “adored and centred his life around”.

“He extended much of his time in investing it with other members of his family and close friends. He was always protective and forever willing to please everyone,” she added.

“Often, he shared his daily events with pure delight as he often made someone’s day memorable by simply being himself.”

An inquest into his death heard the crash happened the day after Mr Williams, one of nine siblings, had moved from Thetford to South Walsham seeking a “fresh start”.

He had hoped the new home in South Walsham, which came with the offer of a job with better prospects, would enable him to see his two young sons more often.

The accident occurred in the early hours of January 2 the day after Mr Williams moved to South Walsham seeking a 'fresh start' - Credit: Simon Parkin

His sister Shannon Williams said he had “a big heart” and enjoyed a life-long passion for cars, banger racing and had trained as a motor mechanic.

“He had the strength of a bull to which he was always willing and volunteering to help just anyone and for some time even did voluntary work,” said the family statement.

“We will always remain proud of Chris, and he will always remain in our hearts, leaving a massive hole in our worlds. We will always miss him dearly, including his comedy, jovial smile, and deep hearty laugh.”

The inquest had heard that toxicology tests had determined Mr Williams was over the drink drive limit at the time of the accident but that this was out of character for him as he had rarely drank alcohol.