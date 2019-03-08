Search

Road closed after pedestrian is hit by vehicle

PUBLISHED: 11:45 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 19 October 2019

South Park Avenue in Norwich was closed for a short period after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Picture: Staff

Archant

A pedestrian escaped serious injury after being hit by a vehicle near a park on Saturday morning.

At around 10.30am police were alerted to an incident on South Park Avenue, near Eaton Park on the edge of Norwich involving a person and a vehicle.

The road was closed for a short period of time while officers dealt with situation, however, the person is not understood to have suffered any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police were on scene for around 15 minutes, during which time traffic was diverted away from the scene.

As a result, bus services using the route were disrupted, with the First 25 service instead picking up from Colman Road.

A spokesman for First apologised to customers for any inconvenience on social media.

The road has since re-opened.

