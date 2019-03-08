Road closed after pedestrian is hit by vehicle
PUBLISHED: 11:45 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 19 October 2019
A pedestrian escaped serious injury after being hit by a vehicle near a park on Saturday morning.
At around 10.30am police were alerted to an incident on South Park Avenue, near Eaton Park on the edge of Norwich involving a person and a vehicle.
The road was closed for a short period of time while officers dealt with situation, however, the person is not understood to have suffered any serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Police were on scene for around 15 minutes, during which time traffic was diverted away from the scene.
As a result, bus services using the route were disrupted, with the First 25 service instead picking up from Colman Road.
A spokesman for First apologised to customers for any inconvenience on social media.
The road has since re-opened.