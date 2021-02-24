More than 350 south Norfolk homes hit by power cut

Published: 4:25 PM February 24, 2021

More than 350 homes in south Norfolk were left without power. - Credit: UK Power Networks

More than 350 homes in south Norfolk have been affected by a power cut which hit some of those living in nine separate postcodes.

UK Power Networks said a fault on a high-voltage overhead electricity line caused the problem, of which they were made aware at 2.51pm.

It initially left 358 homes without power, and control room engineers were able to restore some people's electricity remotely.

But staff were also sent out on site to carry out repairs in order to get everyone else's power back on.

The affected homes are spread out over a large area, from as far north as Wreningham, near Wymondham, to Diss and into north Suffolk.

It is hoped that repairs will be complete by 5.30pm.