News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

More than 350 south Norfolk homes hit by power cut

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 4:25 PM February 24, 2021   
More than 200 homes in south Norfolk have been left without power.

More than 350 homes in south Norfolk were left without power. - Credit: UK Power Networks

More than 350 homes in south Norfolk have been affected by a power cut which hit some of those living in nine separate postcodes.

UK Power Networks said a fault on a high-voltage overhead electricity line caused the problem, of which they were made aware at 2.51pm.

It initially left 358 homes without power, and control room engineers were able to restore some people's electricity remotely.

But staff were also sent out on site to carry out repairs in order to get everyone else's power back on.

The affected homes are spread out over a large area, from as far north as Wreningham, near Wymondham, to Diss and into north Suffolk.

It is hoped that repairs will be complete by 5.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 2 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
  3. 3 Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack
  1. 4 Award-winning Norwich doctor - 'racism made me change my name'
  2. 5 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
  3. 6 Calls for bridge to stop A47 dualling work leaving villagers cut off
  4. 7 Council takes five minutes to agree to £100,000 land purchase
  5. 8 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
  6. 9 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
  7. 10 Search continues for man missing in the Broads

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021.

Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
St Crispins Flyover. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Sunset across the River Yare near Brundall on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man's body found in water near Broads moorings

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus