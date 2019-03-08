Man who died after collision with was VW camper van named

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:26 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 25 August 2019

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Emily Thomson

A man in his 70s who died after a collision with a VW campervan was named Cliffy James.

Mr James died after he was struck by a yellow VW camper van at around 8.30pm on Thursday, August 22.

The incident happened on the A1066 Mundford Road, close to the Croxton Road junction, near Thetford.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Police are currently looking to trace the driver of a white Fiat 500 which was spotted close to the scene, and it is believed that the driver may have been a key witness to the collision and the events leading up to it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt Peter Howlett or Andrew Hughes on 101 quoting incident number 474 of Thursday 22 August.

