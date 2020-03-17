Search

Coronavirus: All south Norfolk leisure centres close

PUBLISHED: 16:20 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 17 March 2020

A district council is closing all of its leisure centres as the government calls on all non-essential movement to be limited.

South Norfolk Council will close all three of its centres from 10pm on Tuesday, March 17.

These include Wymondham, Long Stratton, and Diss Leisure Centres including all fitness classes, access to the gyms, Swim School, Kids Camp, Bananas Soft Play and its 3G pitches with them remaining closed until May, 1.

The council said it will be contacting customers regarding memberships and will not take direct debits on April 1.

During the closure staff will be redeployed to other areas of the council to help provide essential services.

A spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience that this closure causes but we are sure that you will understand the reasons for the action we have taken.”

For more information go to ww.south-norfolk.gov.uk/visitors/leisure-centres

