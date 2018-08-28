Search

Advanced search

Man hospitalised after chimney fire - Fire Service offer prevention advice

PUBLISHED: 14:44 04 January 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to several chimney fires across the south of Norfolk since new year's day. PHOTO: Alan Thorpe

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to several chimney fires across the south of Norfolk since new year's day. PHOTO: Alan Thorpe

(c) copyright citizenside.com

South Norfolk has seen a spate of chimney fires over the new year period, including one that hospitalised an elderly man.

On Thursday, January 3 a fire engine, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to Tibenham after a man in his 80s suffered breathing difficulties during a chimney fire. The man was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Forncett, Diss, Long Stratton have also seen emergency services called out to chimney fires since New Year’s Day.

All chimney fires are extremely dangerous even though their intensity and duration may vary. During a chimney fire, temperatures within the chimney can reach 1,100C.

Gary Collins, planning and protection manager at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), said: “If there’s a chimney fire there’s something being burnt that shouldn’t be so make sure your chimney is swept and clean.

“We had a few recently - there was one where there wasn’t a guard on the outside of the fire. It’s important to make sure there’s always a guard there, especially if you have small children.

“Chimney fires are not generally a challenge for us, but they are if you have got a thatched property. Also never leave a fire when you go to bed.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service official advice states the most common causes of chimney fires include infrequent sweeping and cleaning, burning unseasoned wet wood, and overnight burning for long periods in wood stoves.

It recommends ensuring regular cleaning and maintenance, fire guards, moisture meters, good quality fuel, extinguishing before leaving the house or going to bed, and never interrupting the air supply by blocking air vents or air bricks.

Chimney fires are usually started when high temperatures or flames from a very hot fire extend into the chimney and debris catches light.

NFRS recommend sweeping chimneys as much as three times during winter and at least once per season regardless of what fuel is being used.

It also urges fire place owners to buy appropriately sized appliances, as a large appliances will never get hot enough to burn the fuel fully. The unburned fuel will then pass up the chimney as smoke and condense into extremely flammable creosote. In the event of a chimney fire call 999.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Aircraft crash lands in field on outskirts of Honiton due to ‘mechanical failure’

Stock image of a Cessna 195. Picture: Wikimedia.

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Owners of listed Seaton care home in last-chance saloon to sell - or it could be turned into flats within three years

Manor House in Seaton. Picture: Google Maps

Seaton man denies starting flats fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Press Conference RECAP

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists