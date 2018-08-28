Search

Nomination deadline for business awards at Dunston Hall almost here

PUBLISHED: 13:39 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 18 December 2018

Dunston Hall Hotel, where South Norfolk Business Awards will be taking place. Picture: Ian Burt

Dunston Hall Hotel, where South Norfolk Business Awards will be taking place. Picture: Ian Burt

The deadline to nominate a South Norfolk business for an awards ceremony at Dunston Hall is closing in.

Michael Edney, deputy leader of South Norfolk Council. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Michael Edney, deputy leader of South Norfolk Council. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

South Norfolk Council’s new business awards will take place on February 5 at a black tie ceremony, with nominations closing on December 31.

The awards celebrate the economic success of South Norfolk, from multi-national organisations, cutting edge technology and bio-science companies and a wide range of independent shops and traders.

SNC’s deputy leader, Michael Edney said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from both our businesses. We are proud of the vibrancy of our local economy. We work hard to encourage inward investment into both our district and the region and support all sizes of business start-ups. These awards give us the chance to celebrate that vibrancy and the enormous contribution that business makes to our district.”

Businesses can now nominate themselves for an award in any of the nine categories and at the same time residents can support their favourite business by nominating them as South Norfolk Retailer of the Year.

Criteria and how to nominate can be found by visiting www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/businessawards

Retailers can request an information pack by emailing awards@s-norfolk.gov.uk

Sponsored by Fosters Solicitors LLP, The South Norfolk Business Award categories are:

Excellence in Digital Creative and ICT, sponsored by Intouch Systems

Excellence in Life Sciences, sponsored by Norwich Research Park

Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing, sponsor Mirus Aircraft Seating

Innovation in Agriculture, Food and Drink, sponsored by New Anglia LEP

Visitor Economy Experience, sponsored by Dunston Hall

New Business Award, sponsored by CNC Building Control

Business Growth Award, sponsored by Big Sky Developments

International Business Growth, sponsored by Hethel Innovation

Business in the Community, sponsor Britannia Safety and Training

South Norfolk Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Fosters Solicitors LLP

