Nomination deadline for business awards at Dunston Hall almost here
PUBLISHED: 13:39 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 18 December 2018
Archant 2018
The deadline to nominate a South Norfolk business for an awards ceremony at Dunston Hall is closing in.
South Norfolk Council’s new business awards will take place on February 5 at a black tie ceremony, with nominations closing on December 31.
The awards celebrate the economic success of South Norfolk, from multi-national organisations, cutting edge technology and bio-science companies and a wide range of independent shops and traders.
SNC’s deputy leader, Michael Edney said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from both our businesses. We are proud of the vibrancy of our local economy. We work hard to encourage inward investment into both our district and the region and support all sizes of business start-ups. These awards give us the chance to celebrate that vibrancy and the enormous contribution that business makes to our district.”
Businesses can now nominate themselves for an award in any of the nine categories and at the same time residents can support their favourite business by nominating them as South Norfolk Retailer of the Year.
Criteria and how to nominate can be found by visiting www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/businessawards
Retailers can request an information pack by emailing awards@s-norfolk.gov.uk
Sponsored by Fosters Solicitors LLP, The South Norfolk Business Award categories are:
Excellence in Digital Creative and ICT, sponsored by Intouch Systems
Excellence in Life Sciences, sponsored by Norwich Research Park
Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing, sponsor Mirus Aircraft Seating
Innovation in Agriculture, Food and Drink, sponsored by New Anglia LEP
Visitor Economy Experience, sponsored by Dunston Hall
New Business Award, sponsored by CNC Building Control
Business Growth Award, sponsored by Big Sky Developments
International Business Growth, sponsored by Hethel Innovation
Business in the Community, sponsor Britannia Safety and Training
South Norfolk Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Fosters Solicitors LLP