Crowds flock to South Lynn Big Bash

Austeja, aged six, had a rainbow painted on her face at South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Families flocked to the South Lynn Big Bash, for an afternoon of free entertainment in the sunshine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds attended the South Lynn Big Bash, which is in its fourth year Picture: Chris Bishop Hundreds attended the South Lynn Big Bash, which is in its fourth year Picture: Chris Bishop

More than 500 packed into St Michael's School, on Saddlebow Road, where there were activities indoors and out for the children, along with a barbecue, beer tent and live DJ.

Youth and community worker Laura Evans, one of the event's organisers, said: "It's our fourth year. Two churches - All Saints and the Cornerstone King's Lynn Baptist Church - come together to put on an event for the South Lynn community."

KLFM96.7 presenter Simon Rowe tries his hands at drumming with the sea cadets at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop KLFM96.7 presenter Simon Rowe tries his hands at drumming with the sea cadets at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson, who officially opened the event, said: "It's brilliant how a joint effort brings the community together."

Simon Rowe, presenter with Lynn-based local radio station KLFM96.7, was taking care of the music.

West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson, with his wife and lady mayoress Rose Picture: Chris Bishop West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson, with his wife and lady mayoress Rose Picture: Chris Bishop

"It's a proper community event," he said. "It brings everybody out in this area of town and it's free."

Friends Austeja and Taja, both six, who had their faces painted at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop Friends Austeja and Taja, both six, who had their faces painted at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Austeja, aged six, has her face painteed at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop Austeja, aged six, has her face painteed at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Cake decorating was among the activities on offer at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop Cake decorating was among the activities on offer at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop Crowds enjoy the sunshine at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

There was only one design in town for Spiderman fan Leighton, aged four Picture: Chris Bishop There was only one design in town for Spiderman fan Leighton, aged four Picture: Chris Bishop

You may also want to watch: