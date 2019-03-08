Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Crowds flock to South Lynn Big Bash

PUBLISHED: 15:31 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 19 May 2019

Austeja, aged six, had a rainbow painted on her face at South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Austeja, aged six, had a rainbow painted on her face at South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Families flocked to the South Lynn Big Bash, for an afternoon of free entertainment in the sunshine.

Hundreds attended the South Lynn Big Bash, which is in its fourth year Picture: Chris BishopHundreds attended the South Lynn Big Bash, which is in its fourth year Picture: Chris Bishop

More than 500 packed into St Michael's School, on Saddlebow Road, where there were activities indoors and out for the children, along with a barbecue, beer tent and live DJ.

Youth and community worker Laura Evans, one of the event's organisers, said: "It's our fourth year. Two churches - All Saints and the Cornerstone King's Lynn Baptist Church - come together to put on an event for the South Lynn community."

KLFM96.7 presenter Simon Rowe tries his hands at drumming with the sea cadets at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris BishopKLFM96.7 presenter Simon Rowe tries his hands at drumming with the sea cadets at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson, who officially opened the event, said: "It's brilliant how a joint effort brings the community together."

Simon Rowe, presenter with Lynn-based local radio station KLFM96.7, was taking care of the music.

West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson, with his wife and lady mayoress Rose Picture: Chris BishopWest Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson, with his wife and lady mayoress Rose Picture: Chris Bishop

"It's a proper community event," he said. "It brings everybody out in this area of town and it's free."

Friends Austeja and Taja, both six, who had their faces painted at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris BishopFriends Austeja and Taja, both six, who had their faces painted at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Austeja, aged six, has her face painteed at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris BishopAusteja, aged six, has her face painteed at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Cake decorating was among the activities on offer at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris BishopCake decorating was among the activities on offer at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris BishopCrowds enjoy the sunshine at the South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

There was only one design in town for Spiderman fan Leighton, aged four Picture: Chris BishopThere was only one design in town for Spiderman fan Leighton, aged four Picture: Chris Bishop

You may also want to watch:

The face painted was kept busy at South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris BishopThe face painted was kept busy at South Lynn Big Bash Picture: Chris Bishop

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Indian restaurant to be sold at auction weeks after closure

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich man charged following assaults on police officers

Three officers were assaulted during an incident on King Street at about 12.20am on Saturday, March 18. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Stinger not required’ - police chase comes to end after drink-driver runs out of fuel

Sgt Chris Harris said officers pursued the suspect on suspicion of drink-driving and failing to stop for police. Photo: James Bass.

Have you ever visited Norwich’s Man Cave?

Man Cave Norwich Credit: Gail D-almaine

All you need to know ahead of Nearly Festival 2019

Oasis tribute at Nearly Festival Credit: TopCat Media
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists