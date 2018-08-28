Search

Soul Church gives show donations to charity

PUBLISHED: 13:17 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:17 20 December 2018

A cheque was presented by Jon Norman (left) to Tim Sweeting. Photo: Soul Church

Soul Church

Over 200 young people and single-parent families housed by YMCA Norfolk will have a more magical Christmas this year thanks to Soul Church in Norwich.

The church has made a gift of £2,000 to the Christian charity after 5,400 people attended its free Christmas production The Wonder recently and they were asked to make a donation to the work of the YMCA.

The massively popular free show included accomplished solo singers, dancers, acrobats and an accapella group. It filled the 600-seater Soul Church premises on Mason Road nine times over two days.

Soul Church senior pastor Jon Norman said: “We love our city and its people and the church is here to serve them. The Wonder was our free gift to them and it is appropriate that we use donations from our audiences to make Christmas more special for some of the more vulnerable members of our community who are already being helped by YMCA Norfolk – a charity with which we have close links.”

YMCA Norfolk CEO, Tim Sweeting said: “We are extremely grateful to Soul Church for raising awareness of YMCA Norfolk with the thousands who came to the Wonder. This generous donation from the collections will help us give every young person and family housed by us locally a more magical Christmas. It will cover things like gifts and positive activities they may not otherwise enjoy.”

