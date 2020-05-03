Search

Norwich churches take part in singing a blessing to the country

PUBLISHED: 19:59 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:22 03 May 2020

Soul Church in Norwich is one of two Norwich churches to have taken part in a nationwide blessing which has been sung to the UK by people from across the country. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Two Norwich churches have taken part in a nationwide blessing which has been sung to the UK by people from across the country.

Called The UK Blessing, members of more than 65 churches and movements up and down the country have filmed themselves singing along to the song The Blessing.

The individual recordings have then been stitched together to create a six-minute long video, which it is hoped will offer people comfort while churches buildings are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the churches to take part are Soul Church and St Thomas Norwich.

Since it is was posted online, the video has received almost 280,000 views and been shared by The Diocese of Norwich among others.

A message alongside the video reads: “At this unique and challenging time in the United Kingdom over 65 churches and movements, representing hundreds of others, have come together online to sing a blessing over our land.

“Standing together as one, our desire is that this song will fill you with hope and encourage you.”

