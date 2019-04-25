Search

Norfolk chaplains joined by Norwich City FC staff for marathon challenge

25 April, 2019 - 16:25
Lewis Blois (left) and Jon Norman are raising money for the new multi-million pound Soulchurch facility in Heartsease. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Lewis Blois (left) and Jon Norman are raising money for the new multi-million pound Soulchurch facility in Heartsease. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Two Norfolk chaplains are putting their faith in their fitness to run seven marathons in just seven days.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber (centre) joined the clubs' chaplains Lewis Blois (left) and Jon Norman (right) for part of their fourth marathon at Colney training ground. Picture: SoulchurchNorwich City sporting director Stuart Webber (centre) joined the clubs' chaplains Lewis Blois (left) and Jon Norman (right) for part of their fourth marathon at Colney training ground. Picture: Soulchurch

SOUL Church senior pastor Jon Norman and Norwich City FC chaplain Lewis Blois are now halfway through their 7 in 7 challenge, which will see them run more than 180 miles.

The pair are hoping to raise thousands of pounds towards a new SOUL church building after its previous home at Heartsease Lane burnt down 13 years ago.

On Thursday, they ran 40 laps around Norwich City FC's Colney Training Centre to complete their fourth marathon in four days.

They were joined by the club's sporting director Stuart Webber and several first team players.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber (centre) joined the clubs' chaplains Jon Norman (left) and Lewis Blois (right) for part of their fourth marathon at Colney training ground. Picture: Soulchurch

Mr Webber said: “The work Jon and Lewis do for us, and SOUL church in general, is amazing.

“There are lots of staff throughout the day who will be helping out and do a bit of a run. A few of the first team boys have done a bit already.

“It is just showing them we really appreciate what they do.”

The SOUL Church, which is currently based at Mason Road, Norwich, offers a community space for the north of the city and has around 1,200 people attend every week.

Money from Mr Norman and Mr Blois's challenge will go towards the £7m needed for the church's new home.

The SOUL Church was formed in 2014, after the Norwich Family Life Church was renamed.

Mr Norman, 40, who moved to the church from Cape Town in 2012, said: “I think today is a big day as we cross that halfway point and that 100 mile marker, which is good.

Lewis Blois and Jon Norman have already raised �55,000 at the halfway point of their 7 in 7 challenge. Picture: SoulchurchLewis Blois and Jon Norman have already raised �55,000 at the halfway point of their 7 in 7 challenge. Picture: Soulchurch

“It has been amazing and I have loved the way it has brought the community and city together.”

Mr Blois, who has attended the church for three years, is a former footballer who spent time at Norwich City and King's Lynn.

Speaking about the challenge so far, the 37-year-old said: “The first day was okay, but we have trained for 10 months to get to that point.

“Day two was okay, and yesterday it hurt a bit. We did two laps of the ring road and didn't realise how hilly the ring road around Norwich is, and how unscenic it is.”

Four down, three to go. Norwich City FC chaplains Jon Norman and Lewis Blois are running seven marathons in seven days to raise funds for the new Soulchurch facility in Heartsease. Picture: Neil Didsbury

On Friday, the pair will run along the north Norfolk coast for the fifth day of the challenge.

• For more information and to donate to SOUL church's new home, visit to soulchurch7in7.com

