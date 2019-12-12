Search

Advanced search

'He is like family' - How ex-City star Maddison lit up short life of brave cancer victim Sophie

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 December 2019

James Maddison with Sophie Taylor. Inset: the Taylor Family. Picture: JasonPix/NCFC/Taylor Family

James Maddison with Sophie Taylor. Inset: the Taylor Family. Picture: JasonPix/NCFC/Taylor Family

Archant

The father of a young girl who died of cancer says football star James Maddison has become "like family" after forming an unique bond with the youngster.

Sophie Taylor with canaries player James Maddison. Picture: Alex TaylorSophie Taylor with canaries player James Maddison. Picture: Alex Taylor

Sophie Taylor, of Sprowston, died in January this year after a fight with cancer at just five years old - a battle in which she became known for defiantly sticking her tongue out to the illness.

It was during the latter stages of her life that she also formed a special relationship with the former Norwich City midfielder, who was inspired by her fight and remained in contact following his multi-million pound move away from Carrow Road.

Now, as the England international prepares to face his former side for the first time, Alex Taylor, Sophie's father, has opened up on the impact Mr Maddison had on his daughter's short life.

Mr Taylor, 32, said: "James is like family to us. It is without doubt that we as a family have been able to find our way as positively as we can thanks to the love and support from James, his family and all at both clubs."

Sophie Taylor, far right, with mum Kirsty, sister Evie, brother Connor and dad Alex. Picture: Taylor familySophie Taylor, far right, with mum Kirsty, sister Evie, brother Connor and dad Alex. Picture: Taylor family

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Former City star Maddison makes Norwich family guests of honour for Leicester game



Mr Taylor said the 23-year-old visited Sophie four times in the final 10 days of her life, helping fulfil one of her last wishes - to have a kick around with him using her prosthetic leg, which she called her 'magic leg'.

He added: "James was Sophie's favourite person in the world, she would always ask when she would next be seeing him and every time we mentioned him her face lit up. There was always a mutual love between them and both lit up in each other's company.

"She would wear her Maddison shirts everywhere, in hospital, at home, out, anywhere and everywhere."

MORE: James Maddison on his debt to Norwich City, Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber



Mr Taylor, his wife Kirsty and their eldest daughter Evie will be attending Saturday's game and are hoping for a result that will keep all parties happy.

"Sophie was very diplomatic so I think she would have said she wanted James and Norwich to do well," her father added. "Perhaps a 2-2 draw with James on the scoring would be nice.

"Given current positions she would want Norwich to stay up and Leicester to win the league. She would want them both to win every week - just not against each other."

Most Read

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Yeah, I smell’: school sorry for ‘outdated’ bullying advice

Little Plumstead Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

Police probe continues after group of Santas’ seen damaging city wall

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists