'He is like family' - How ex-City star Maddison lit up short life of brave cancer victim Sophie

James Maddison with Sophie Taylor. Inset: the Taylor Family. Picture: JasonPix/NCFC/Taylor Family Archant

The father of a young girl who died of cancer says football star James Maddison has become "like family" after forming an unique bond with the youngster.

Sophie Taylor with canaries player James Maddison. Picture: Alex Taylor Sophie Taylor with canaries player James Maddison. Picture: Alex Taylor

Sophie Taylor, of Sprowston, died in January this year after a fight with cancer at just five years old - a battle in which she became known for defiantly sticking her tongue out to the illness.

It was during the latter stages of her life that she also formed a special relationship with the former Norwich City midfielder, who was inspired by her fight and remained in contact following his multi-million pound move away from Carrow Road.

Now, as the England international prepares to face his former side for the first time, Alex Taylor, Sophie's father, has opened up on the impact Mr Maddison had on his daughter's short life.

Mr Taylor, 32, said: "James is like family to us. It is without doubt that we as a family have been able to find our way as positively as we can thanks to the love and support from James, his family and all at both clubs."

Sophie Taylor, far right, with mum Kirsty, sister Evie, brother Connor and dad Alex. Picture: Taylor family Sophie Taylor, far right, with mum Kirsty, sister Evie, brother Connor and dad Alex. Picture: Taylor family

Mr Taylor said the 23-year-old visited Sophie four times in the final 10 days of her life, helping fulfil one of her last wishes - to have a kick around with him using her prosthetic leg, which she called her 'magic leg'.

He added: "James was Sophie's favourite person in the world, she would always ask when she would next be seeing him and every time we mentioned him her face lit up. There was always a mutual love between them and both lit up in each other's company.

"She would wear her Maddison shirts everywhere, in hospital, at home, out, anywhere and everywhere."

Mr Taylor, his wife Kirsty and their eldest daughter Evie will be attending Saturday's game and are hoping for a result that will keep all parties happy.

"Sophie was very diplomatic so I think she would have said she wanted James and Norwich to do well," her father added. "Perhaps a 2-2 draw with James on the scoring would be nice.

"Given current positions she would want Norwich to stay up and Leicester to win the league. She would want them both to win every week - just not against each other."